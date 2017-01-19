BANGALORE, Jan 19The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31200 ICS-201(B22mm) 32200 ICS-102(B22mm) 31300 ICS-103(23mm) 34400 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 41700 ICS-105(26mm) 38400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 39500 ICS-105(27mm) 42300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 38800 ICS-105MMA(27) 40300 ICS-105PHR(28) 42500 ICS-105(28mm) 41100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 41100 ICS-105(29mm) 41100 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 41400 ICS-105(30mm) 41600 ICS-105(31mm) 42000 ICS-106(32mm) 42400 ICS-107(34mm) 55500