BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 19 (Reuters) -
* India's UB Group says awaits a copy of order passed by DRT and will file an appeal accordingly
* Tribunal ruled in favour of lenders in Kingfisher loan default case - TV (Mumbai newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago