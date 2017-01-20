BRIEF-SocGen's Ald arm to buy Irish company Merrion Fleet
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
Jan 20 Steyr Motors Corp
* Says its controlling shareholder's 117.6 million shares frozen by court due to contract dispute
* Says controlling shareholder owns 14.9 percent of company's total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2je7UUR
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.