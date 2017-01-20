BRIEF-SocGen's Ald arm to buy Irish company Merrion Fleet
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
Jan 20 Youngone Corporation :
* Says Hermes Investment Management Limited has acquired 2.2 million shares of the co, and is holding 5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/6jNlWT
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.