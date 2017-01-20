UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

(Adds company news items, futures) May 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 11 points at 7,537 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.29 percent lower ahead of the cash market open. * ICAG: British Airways expects to run a full flight schedule at London's Heathrow on Tuesday after a worldwide computer system failure at the airline stranded 75,000 passengers over a holiday weekend, the airport said on Monday.