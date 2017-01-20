BRIEF-SocGen's Ald arm to buy Irish company Merrion Fleet
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
Jan 20 Hiramatsu Inc :
* Says it plans to cooperate with a French Michelin-starred chef, to launch a new restaurant in Tokyo
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bpD5t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.