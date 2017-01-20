Jan 20 Evolable Asia Corp :

* Says its Vietnam-based unit Evolable Asia Co Ltd plans to set up a joint venture named as GREVO Co Ltd, jointly with GREE Inc, on April 1

* Says JV will be mainly engaged in development of games and apps, and will be capitalized at $250,000

* Co's unit Evolable Asia Co Ltd and GREE will hold a 61 percent and a 39 percent stake in JV, respectively

Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bpD9D

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)