BRIEF-SocGen's Ald arm to buy Irish company Merrion Fleet
* ALD announces acquisition of Merrion Fleet, 2nd FSL player in Ireland with approximately 5,500 vehicles
Jan 20 Evolable Asia Corp :
* Says its Vietnam-based unit Evolable Asia Co Ltd plans to set up a joint venture named as GREVO Co Ltd, jointly with GREE Inc, on April 1
* Says JV will be mainly engaged in development of games and apps, and will be capitalized at $250,000
* Co's unit Evolable Asia Co Ltd and GREE will hold a 61 percent and a 39 percent stake in JV, respectively
Source text in Japanese: rrd.me/bpD9D
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43-51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.