GLOBAL MARKETS-Greece, Italy uncertainties dent euro, Asian stocks, lift yen
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
- Source link: (bit.ly/2jurrl0)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
* Euro weakens on fears Greece may forego next bailout payment
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 1.00/3.00 00.50/1.50 00.50/1.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% (May 29) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% ----------------------------------------