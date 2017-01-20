BUZZ-India's Aurobindo Pharma posts biggest intraday gain in over 3 years
** Aurobindo Pharma Ltd jumps as much as 11 pct to 568.80 rupees
** Axis Bank Ltd shares down by as much as 6.44 pct, biggest intraday loss since Nov. 9, 2016
** India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets said on Thursday third-quarter net profit tumbled 73 percent as provisions for bad loans jumped.
** "Axis Bank provided glimpses of what it means managing a large balance sheet through demonetization with asset quality risks - weak loan growth, spread compression & higher provisioning led to lower profits," Jefferies said.
** Contributes to majority of losses on the index in early trade
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014