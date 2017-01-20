** Axis Bank Ltd shares down by as much as 6.44 pct, biggest intraday loss since Nov. 9, 2016

** India's third-biggest private sector lender by assets said on Thursday third-quarter net profit tumbled 73 percent as provisions for bad loans jumped.

** "Axis Bank provided glimpses of what it means managing a large balance sheet through demonetization with asset quality risks - weak loan growth, spread compression & higher provisioning led to lower profits," Jefferies said.

** Contributes to majority of losses on the index in early trade