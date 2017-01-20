BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Jan 20 Beijing Tianli Mobile Service Integration Inc :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to decrease by 60 percent to 85 percent, or to be 5.1 million yuan and 13.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (34 million yuan)
* Says lawsuit and increased R&D and financial cost as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NcO7Fn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won