BRIEF-Puretech Health says USPTO issued new patent to Vedanta Biosciences
* United States patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent to vedanta biosciences
Jan 20 Sichuan Maccura Biotechnology Co Ltd :
* Says the company's wholly owned bio-medical electronics unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cgq3jZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* United States patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new patent to vedanta biosciences
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago