** Mindtree Ltd's shares fall as much as 3 pct to lowest since Dec. 13

** IT company said on Thursday Dec qtr consol profit fell about 27 pct to 1.03 billion rupees ($15.12 million), missing analyst estimates

** "Mindtree reported a tepid revenue performance in line with seasonal trends and management's indication of flat revenue growth," Emkay Global Financial Services said in a note

** Stock fell about 27 pct in 2016, when IT firms were hurt by Brexit worries and U.S. elections ($1 = 68.1099 Indian rupees)