BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Jan 20 Hikari Tsushin Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 14th series 5-yr corporation bonds worth 12 billion yen on Jan. 26, with coupon rate of 0.9 percent
* Says it plans to issue 15th series 7-yr corporation bonds worth 28 billion yen on Jan. 26, with coupon rate of 1.50 percent
* Proceeds to be used for bonds and loan repayment
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/tpEDzp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: