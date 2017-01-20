BRIEF-India's Rishi Techtex March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 TSI Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to sell land in Kanagawa for 5.62 billion yen
* Says effective date on Jan. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/1aTLCb
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted