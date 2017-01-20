Jan 20 Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 down 0 percent to 8 percent, or to be 259.1 million yuan to 281.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 281.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZIB00s

