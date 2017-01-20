BRIEF-Stillfront acquires eRepublik Labs
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
Jan 20 Hana Micron Inc :
* Says it will issue 7th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, to raise 25 billion won in proceeds for facilities and operations
* Says maturity date is Jan. 24, 2022, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 1 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 5,472 won/share and conversion ratio is 100 percent
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/MvAU1b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
* "Exploring various investment options in order to respond to NAND flash memory market, including but not limited to investment in Xi'an"