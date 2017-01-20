BRIEF-India's Rishi Techtex March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Xingmin Intelligent Transportation Systems Group Co Ltd :
* Says it enters into strategic cooperation framework agreement with Gemalto, on Internet of things and intelligent connected car related business
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qqhjVg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter net profit 7.6 million rupees versus profit 6.9 million rupees year ago
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted