BRIEF-Stillfront acquires eRepublik Labs
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
Jan 20 Guangdong New Grand Long Packing Co Ltd :
* Says the company's wholly owned packing unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HrhfnB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
* "Exploring various investment options in order to respond to NAND flash memory market, including but not limited to investment in Xi'an"