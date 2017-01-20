BRIEF-Stillfront acquires eRepublik Labs
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
Jan 20 Beijing Gehua CATV Network Co Ltd
* Says prelim 2016 net profit up 6.45 percent y/y at 716.12 million yuan ($104.16 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iIpAMl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
* "Exploring various investment options in order to respond to NAND flash memory market, including but not limited to investment in Xi'an"