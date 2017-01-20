BRIEF-India's Magna Electro Castings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a 51-pct-stake owned bio-tech firm, jointly with partner
* Says co plans to buy 41.28 percent stake in a Suzhou-based bio-tech firm for 94.9 million yuan
* Co will acquire 51 percent stake in a medical equipment firm for 3.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qh2g4O ; goo.gl/HNkUfw ; goo.gl/JYDsJU
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO