Jan 20 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :

* Says co plans to use 5.1 million yuan to set up a 51-pct-stake owned bio-tech firm, jointly with partner

* Says co plans to buy 41.28 percent stake in a Suzhou-based bio-tech firm for 94.9 million yuan

* Co will acquire 51 percent stake in a medical equipment firm for 3.8 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qh2g4O ; goo.gl/HNkUfw ; goo.gl/JYDsJU

