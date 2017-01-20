BRIEF-Stillfront acquires eRepublik Labs
* REG-STILLFRONT GROUP AB: STILLFRONT ACQUIRES EREPUBLIK LABS
Jan 20 Unisplendour Corp Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 406-478 percent y/y to 770-880 million yuan ($112.00-$128.01 million)
* "Exploring various investment options in order to respond to NAND flash memory market, including but not limited to investment in Xi'an"