Jan 20 Konka Group Co Ltd

* Says it expects to return to net profit of 50-120 million yuan ($7.27-$17.46 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.26 billion yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jf7FJp

($1 = 6.8747 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)