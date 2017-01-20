BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Vanfund Urban Investment and Development :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 10 million yuan to 15 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 35.4 million yuan
* Comments the transfer of subsidiary and business development of subsidiaries are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fpYkqM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house