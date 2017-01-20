BRIEF-Real Holding i Sverige carries out two directed offset issues
* THE TWO DIRECTED OFFSET ISSUES WERE FULLY SUBSCRIBED, WHICH MEANS THAT EQUITY INCREASES BY SEK 5,570,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 20 Hainan Pearl River Holdings :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 40 million yuan to 60 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 107.6 million yuan
* Comments the gain on sale of subsidiary and real estate is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qqvjuO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it acquires a Tokyo-based land on May 30, to build apartment house