Jan 20 Asymchem Laboratories Tianjin :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 230.3 million yuan to 261 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 153.5 million yuan

* Comments the development of business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BckHzT

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)