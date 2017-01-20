BRIEF-Sportech says all sale conditions on The Football Pools satisfied
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
Jan 20 Qingdao Doublestar :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 50 percent to 80 percent, or to be 91.9 million yuan to 110.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 61.3 million yuan
* Comments the development of business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Fhbk12
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.