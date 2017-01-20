BRIEF-Sportech says all sale conditions on The Football Pools satisfied
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
Jan 20 Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp
* Says it expects net loss at about 16.1 billion yuan ($2.34 billion) in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k7zcfM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.