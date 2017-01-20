BRIEF-India's Magna Electro Castings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Jiangsu Sihuan Bioengineering :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 up 101.3 percent to 124.2 percent, or to be 1 million yuan to 18 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 74.4 million yuan
* Comments gain on selling subsidiary is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lKVTdz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO