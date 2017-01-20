BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Jan 20 By-health Co Ltd
* Says its Hong Kong unit plans to invest in BRC Innovation LP with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jeU8l6
* Citi announces sale of its fixed income analytics and index businesses to London Stock Exchange group