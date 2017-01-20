Azeri central bank does not expect manat to weaken in 2017
BAKU, May 30 Azeri central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that he did not expect the country's manat currency to weaken this year.
Jan 20 Tianjin Songjiang Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 676 million yuan ($98.34 million) to set up project company with partners for cloud computing and smart city projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k9Jj7K
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8738 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30