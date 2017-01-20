Jan 20 Xiamen Unigroup Xue Co Ltd

* Says it expects net loss to widen to 94-122 million yuan ($13.67-$17.75 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 13.6 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k9Fn73

($1 = 6.8740 Chinese yuan renminbi)