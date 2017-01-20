BRIEF-Kainos says FY statutory profit before tax 13.3 mln pounds
* Fy statutory profit before tax £13.3m versus £14.3m year ago
Jan 20 Nepes Corp :
* Says it plans to acquire 20 million shares of affiliate Nepes Display, a touch panel company, for 10 billion won
* Says it will hold 98.5 percent stake(40.6 million shares) in Nepes Display after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lwQud0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* HENRIK ANDERSSON APPOINTED NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)