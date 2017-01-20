Azeri central bank does not expect manat to weaken in 2017
BAKU, May 30 Azeri central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that he did not expect the country's manat currency to weaken this year.
Jan 20 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it wins land auction in jiangxi province for 328.65 million yuan ($47.81 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iICytv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BAKU, May 30 Azeri central bank governor Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday that he did not expect the country's manat currency to weaken this year.
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30