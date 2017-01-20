BRIEF-India's Magna Electro Castings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Shanghai Hile Bio Technology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest up to 200 million yuan ($29.09 million) to set up buyout fund with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jG1IYW
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO