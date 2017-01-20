Jan 20 Noblift Equipment Joint Stock Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 40 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (107.2 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 162.39 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says products up-gradation cost control and increased profit in export business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4RKIkc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)