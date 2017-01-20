BRIEF-Sportech says all sale conditions on The Football Pools satisfied
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
Jan 20 Changchun Sinoenergy Corp :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 66 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (284 million yuan)
* 2016 reported net profit of 468.10 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Hxehmw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* £83m sale of football pools - Gambling Commission licence granted
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.