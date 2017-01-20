BRIEF-Kainos says FY statutory profit before tax 13.3 mln pounds
* Fy statutory profit before tax £13.3m versus £14.3m year ago
Jan 20 TA-I Technology :
* Says it will repurchase 10,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 5.7 percent stake) during the period from Jan. 23 to March 22
* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$15.5 per share ~ T$29.5 per share
* Total share repurchase consideration is T$2.37 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MPehnJ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* HENRIK ANDERSSON APPOINTED NEW CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)