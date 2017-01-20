BRIEF-Kainos says FY statutory profit before tax 13.3 mln pounds
* Fy statutory profit before tax £13.3m versus £14.3m year ago
Jan 20 Kaimei Electronic :
* Says it plans to buy 79 million shares (45 percent stake) of TA-I Technology at T$24.76 per share via tender offer during Jan. 20 to Feb. 23
* Says the tender offer amount is T$1.96 billion
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ByoKNl; goo.gl/qxUdYN; goo.gl/2585jM; goo.gl/Zm4Sq8

* HENRIK ANDERSSON APPOINTED NEW CEO