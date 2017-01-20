Jan 20 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 110 percent to 160 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (39.9 million yuan)

* 2016 reported net profit of 45.49 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says profit from sale of new products and improved performance in unit as main reasons for the forecast

