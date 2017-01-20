BRIEF-India's Magna Electro Castings March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 20 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 155 percent to 175 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (132.5 million yuan)
* 2016 reported net profit of 284.21 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says higher sales revenue than last period and gain from sale of financial assets as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YqcIkf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter profit 12.5 million rupees versus profit 10.8 million rupees year ago
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 27.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 21.6 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO