BRIEF-InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 22.1 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 20 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 10 percent to 20 percent, or to be 269.5 million yuan to 294.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (245 million yuan)
* 2016 reported net profit of 298.38 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increased sales, cost reduction and subsidy received as main reasons for the forecast
* ANNOUNCES RENEGOTIATION OF TERMS OF FUNDING OCABSA (CONVERTIBLE BONDS)