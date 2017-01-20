Jan 20 Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 35 percent to 65 percent, or to be 187 million yuan to 228.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (138.5 million yuan)

* Says increased sales in overseas market and growth in core business as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/XnyZkM

