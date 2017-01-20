BRIEF-Dear Life says exercise of options
* Says 4,225 units of its 5th series options were exercised to 422,500 shares of its common stock from May 1 to May 30
Jan 20 Joint Stock Commercial Bank For Foreign Trade Of Viet Nam says:
* 2016 net profit rises 28.5 percent y/y to 6.8 trillion dong ($301.2 million) Further company coverage: ($1=22,573 dong) (Reporting by My Pham)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 REVENUE AT 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO