BRIEF-InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding Q1 operating loss widens to SEK 22.1 mln
* Q1 OPERATING LOSS SEK 22.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 20 Polaris Group :
* Says it adjusts new share issue price to T$42.5 per share from T$50 per share
* Says it will raise T$1.36 billion in total
Source text in Chinese:
* ANNOUNCES RENEGOTIATION OF TERMS OF FUNDING OCABSA (CONVERTIBLE BONDS)