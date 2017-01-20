BRIEF-Department 13 International sells multiple counter drone systems
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer
Jan 20 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it wins bids for three solar battery construction projects worth more than 800 million yuan ($116.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iRU49I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer
LONDON, May 29 British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would walk away from divorce talks with the European Union without a deal if she had to, but her rival in next week's election, Labour's Jeremy Corbyn, said he would make sure an agreement was reached if he won power.