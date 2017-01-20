BRIEF-Caleido Group FY net result turns to loss of EUR 0.1 mln
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.6 MLN VS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO
Jan 20 Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd
* Says its share trade to resume on Jan 23 after scrapping share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j1gyZ3
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 7.6 MLN VS EUR 8.3 MLN YEAR AGO
PRAGUE, May 30 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czec