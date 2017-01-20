BRIEF-London Stock Exchange to acquire yield book & Citi FI indices for $685 mln
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
Jan 20 Kunwu Jiuding Investment Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.4 billion yuan ($203.64 million) from 1.5 billion yuan previously
* Says unit plans to sell 10 percent in Jiuding China Growth Fund II L.P. to FTLife Insurance Co for $14.9 million
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jfyUn4; bit.ly/2jGtqoB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Attractive revenue and cost synergies of $30 million and $18 million respectively to be achieved through new product opportunities and operational efficiencies
* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPOINTED RAFFAELE MONASTERO CHAIRMAN AND CEO