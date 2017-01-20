BRIEF-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says private placement of treasury stock
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Jan 20 Shandong Oriental Ocean Sci-tech Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 3.6 billion yuan ($523.64 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, share trade to resume on Jan 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k82XNw; bit.ly/2jGjWJN; bit.ly/2jGr4X8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
