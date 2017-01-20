BRIEF-Kobayashi Pharmaceutical says private placement of treasury stock
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
Jan 20 Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading from Jan 23 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ka5lY2
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Says it will distribute 850,000 shares of its treasury common stock at 1 yen per share through private placement to The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd.
* CFO confident on 2020 goals, notably in U.S. (Adds CFO comments from call)