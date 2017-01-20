Jan 20 Si Chuan Jinyu Automobile City Group Co Ltd

* Says to acquire LBP Medicine Science & Technology for about 1.32 billion yuan ($192.00 million) via cash, share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on Jan 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iJ4w8d; bit.ly/2ka6YoK

